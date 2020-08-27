Grindrod notes better trading profit, but Covid-19 still had effect

Freight and financial services company Grindrod says a good performance at some of its terminals boosted half-year trading profit and cash generation, although the Covid-19 pandemic still weighed on profits.

Cash generated from operations rose 40% to R507.4m in the group's six months to end-June, with the group reporting good volumes through its Matola Terminal in Mozambique, amid robust iron ore demand from China.

Grindrod’s sea freight business and its landside container operation achieved earnings growth underpinned by its increased port activities, the group said.

While the core business remained buoyant, Covid-19 specific actions resulted in once off adjustments. These included dividend withholdings tax of R31.6m on repatriation of undistributed profits of $27.9m (R470m) from Mozambique and a R90m mark-to-market adjustment on the Grindrod Shipping shares held.

Grindrod reported a headline loss of R231m, from a loss of R121m previously.

In morning trade on Thursday, its share was down 0.57% to R3.50, having fallen 30.42% so far in 2020.

