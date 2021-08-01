Nampak shares surge 13% as it reports bounceback from Covid-19
The packaging group says it had a strong third quarter after the pandemic tore into profits in 2020
01 August 2021 - 16:06
Africa’s largest packaging group, Nampak, had its best day on the JSE in over five months on Friday, with shares jumping after the group said it had seen a major improvement in trading conditions in its third quarter ending June.
Efforts at cash preservation and strong demand meant revenue was up almost a quarter in the nine months to June, Nampak said, with its shares surging 13.36% to close at R2.80, its best day since February...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now