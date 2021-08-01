Companies / Industrials Nampak shares surge 13% as it reports bounceback from Covid-19 The packaging group says it had a strong third quarter after the pandemic tore into profits in 2020 BL PREMIUM

Africa’s largest packaging group, Nampak, had its best day on the JSE in over five months on Friday, with shares jumping after the group said it had seen a major improvement in trading conditions in its third quarter ending June.

Efforts at cash preservation and strong demand meant revenue was up almost a quarter in the nine months to June, Nampak said, with its shares surging 13.36% to close at R2.80, its best day since February...