Nampak surges after reporting cost-cutting efforts have paid off
The group says trading profit in its first quarter to end-December rose 18%, with conditions improving in SA and Nigeria
05 February 2021 - 08:59
UPDATED 05 February 2021 - 13:57
The share of Nampak, Africa’s biggest packaging company, was on track for its best day in three months on Friday, after saying it had seen the benefits of cost-cutting and improving trading conditions in its first quarter.
The group is also a little more upbeat in the wake of the government’s lifting its latest alcohol ban earlier than it expected, while the third alcohol ban has proved less disruptive than previous ones so far...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now