Nampak surges after reporting cost-cutting efforts have paid off The group says trading profit in its first quarter to end-December rose 18%, with conditions improving in SA and Nigeria

The share of Nampak, Africa’s biggest packaging company, was on track for its best day in three months on Friday, after saying it had seen the benefits of cost-cutting and improving trading conditions in its first quarter.

The group is also a little more upbeat in the wake of the government’s lifting its latest alcohol ban earlier than it expected, while the third alcohol ban has proved less disruptive than previous ones so far...