COMPANY COMMENT
How can shareholders put stock in Nampak’s future if management does not?
Management needs to show that it takes Nampak and its shareholders seriously
11 August 2020 - 18:21
Somewhere in the last 10 years, packaging group Nampak changed from being a blue chip, proudly South African, best-in-class company, to an entity with limited direction and managers who wouldn't risk their own money in the hands of the group.
It swung to a loss of about R2.4bn in its six months to end-March, from a profit of R653.3m previously. Nampak revenue fell 17% to R6.5bn. Much of the decline in the group's profitability came from failed expansions into Africa with Nampak losing money in Zimbabwe, Nigeria and Angola.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now