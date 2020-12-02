News Leader
WATCH: How Nampak plans to recover from a tough year
Nampak CEO Erik Smuts talks to Business Day TV about the group’s annual financial performance
02 December 2020 - 07:20
Nampak released its annual results reporting a loss of R4.3bn as lockdown restrictions, currency devaluations and impairments weighed on the manufacturer.
Business Day TV spoke to Nampak CEO Erik Smuts for some insight into the numbers.
