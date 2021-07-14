Sappi halts expansion projects in KwaZulu-Natal until chaos dies down
The paper and packaging group has also temporarily stopped production at the Saiccor, Tugela and Stanger mills
14 July 2021 - 19:40
Paper and packaging group Sappi, the world’s largest producer of dissolving pulp, has closed some of its mills and has halted certain expansion projects after they were disrupted by unrelenting riots in SA.
“The unfortunate incidents of civil unrest, violence and criminal activity, which are being widely reported through news channels, are also impacting Sappi’s SA operations,” the company said on Wednesday...
