Companies / Trade & Industry

News Leader

WATCH: Why Sappi expects a recovery in 2021

Sappi CEO Steve Binnie talks to Business Day TV about how the company will cope in the post-pandemic operating environment

06 November 2020 - 08:48 Business Day TV
Sappi mill pulp operations. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Sappi mill pulp operations. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Despite reporting an annual loss of $135m, Sappi is optimistic about its future prospects.

Business Day TV spoke to Sappi CEO Steve Binnie about the green shoots is the company is keeping its eyes on.

Sappi eyes recovery despite Covid-19 tearing into profits

The group is optimistic it will see a normalisation by mid-2021, as prices of some of its key products recover in the wake of Covid-19 chaos
Companies
18 hours ago

JSE may benefit from higher Asian markets amid US election developments

Markets are pricing in the prospect of a victory by Democrat Joe Biden and a Republican Senate
Markets
1 day ago

Consol forecasts 15% drop in glass industry sales over next year

In August the company halted a project because of the ban on alcohol sales in lockdown
Companies
1 month ago

Honey makes money for Sappi forest community

Communities in KwaZulu-Natal earned close to R360,000 from beekeeping
Business
3 months ago

WATCH: How Sappi swung into loss on weak demand

Sappi CEO Steve Binnie talks to Business Day TV on how the group plans to cope with the pandemic
Companies
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Former Don Group CEO Tlelai and wife die in car ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
EXCLUSIVE: Former chair Andile Ngcaba sues Didata ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Botswana’s Minergy sets sights on Eskom
Companies / Mining
4.
Amplats again left with no working converters
Companies / Mining
5.
PPC needs to find ways to reduce debt
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.