WATCH: Why Sappi expects a recovery in 2021
Sappi CEO Steve Binnie talks to Business Day TV about how the company will cope in the post-pandemic operating environment
06 November 2020 - 08:48
Despite reporting an annual loss of $135m, Sappi is optimistic about its future prospects.
Business Day TV spoke to Sappi CEO Steve Binnie about the green shoots is the company is keeping its eyes on.
