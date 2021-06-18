Companies / Industrials Sephaku soars as reopened economy boosts sales BL PREMIUM

Shares in Sephaku rose nearly 8% on Friday, the most since early May, after the cement maker returned to profit in the year to end-March, as the reopening of the SA economy after the first hard lockdown boosted sales volumes.

Sephaku, whose CEO Pieter Fourie died on May 19 after a stroke, has a 36% stake in Dangote Cement SA, which manufactures the Sephaku cement brand, and owns 100% in Métier Mixed Concrete. ..