Sephaku soars as reopened economy boosts sales
18 June 2021 - 15:27
UPDATED 20 June 2021 - 18:53
Shares in Sephaku rose nearly 8% on Friday, the most since early May, after the cement maker returned to profit in the year to end-March, as the reopening of the SA economy after the first hard lockdown boosted sales volumes.
Sephaku, whose CEO Pieter Fourie died on May 19 after a stroke, has a 36% stake in Dangote Cement SA, which manufactures the Sephaku cement brand, and owns 100% in Métier Mixed Concrete. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now