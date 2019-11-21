Companies COMPANY COMMENT Will the price gamble pay off for cement makers? Cement is in low demand due to cheaper imports and the downturn in economic activity BL PREMIUM

While it remains to be seen if price increases in a low-demand environment are a good move, SA cement manufacturers have little room to manoeuvre amid falling profitability margins.

This week, new PPC CEO Roland van Wijnen was unequivocal about the need for cement prices to rise in light of the downward pressure on profits. In the six months to end-September, PPC increased average selling prices by between 8% and 10%.