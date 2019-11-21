COMPANY COMMENT
Will the price gamble pay off for cement makers?
Cement is in low demand due to cheaper imports and the downturn in economic activity
21 November 2019 - 17:58
While it remains to be seen if price increases in a low-demand environment are a good move, SA cement manufacturers have little room to manoeuvre amid falling profitability margins.
This week, new PPC CEO Roland van Wijnen was unequivocal about the need for cement prices to rise in light of the downward pressure on profits. In the six months to end-September, PPC increased average selling prices by between 8% and 10%.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.