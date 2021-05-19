Sephaku CEO Pieter Fourie dies

Cement group Sephaku’s CEO Pieter Fourie died on Wednesday after suffering a stroke more than a week ago.

“It is with deep sadness that the board of directors announces the passing away of Pieter Fourie early this morning,” the company said on Wednesday.

Fourie was the CEO of Dangote Cement SA, trading as Sephaku Cement, and a nonexecutive director of SepHold.

Sephaku said Fourie had helped bring a new competitive player to SA’s cement industry, in the form of Sephaku.

“Pieter was part of the SepHold founding management who dared to disrupt the long-standing cement industry oligopoly in 2005. He became CEO of SepCem in May 2007 after the company revising the initial minerals exploration model to one focused on selected industries, including cement manufacturing, that would provide long-term shareholder value,” it said.

Fourie was appointed a board director of SepHold on November 20 2009 after the JSE listing.

Fourie’s previous roles included that of marketing director of Blue Circle, which was subsequently acquired by Lafarge SA; the MD of the cement business unit of Lafarge SA, and strategic development director for Africa based at the Lafarge head office in France.

His role at Blue Circle included sales, distribution and marketing before being promoted to MD of the cement business. He later accepted the assignment at Lafarge’s head office in a strategic development role to integrate the newly acquired business in Africa into Lafarge’s portfolio.

Fourie is survived by a wife, three children and five grandchildren.

SepHold board chair Brent Williams said Fourie was a huge loss to the cement industry.

“We have lost an individual with enormous institutional insight and memory of the cement industry. This is indeed a very sad day for the Sephaku family. Pieter was pivotal in negotiating the relationship agreement with Dangote Industries to establish SepHold’s partnership in Sephaku Cement,” he said.

“Pieter had successfully established SepCem as a formidable cement brand in SA at the time of his passing. He had managed to reduce the project bank debt significantly within six years.

“We mourn with his family at this painful time and pass our condolences to his spouse Elna and children Derick, Christle and Jean. May you find strength in knowing that he achieved great success in changing the South African cement industry landscape and influenced numerous people,” said Williams.

andersona@businesslive.co.za