Sephaku Cement says 2020 will be tough on building sector

Sephaku Cement (SepCem) says it expects the next 12 to 18 months to be tough on the building sector, with high competition in an environment characterised by declining numbers of new construction sites having already weighed on its profits in its year to end-December.

The group reported profit after tax slumped to R1.3m in its year to end-December, from R128.7m previously. Profit in the previous period had, however been boosted by an R81.7m tax credit for energy savings.

It said it had selectively implemented price increases of 5%-9% in January and February for bulk and bagged cement respectively, though most competitors were seeking to hold or gain market share, either delaying price increases or not increasing prices at all.

The market is expected to remain subdued, SepCem said, as reflected by the 12.7% decline in building plans passed for 2019, according to Stats SA data.

SepCem has a December year-end as a subsidiary of Dangote Cement, which controls 64% of the company.

