Companies / Industrials

Sephaku Cement says 2020 will be tough on building sector

03 March 2020 - 09:18 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/APICHART THODRAT
Picture: 123RF/APICHART THODRAT

Sephaku Cement (SepCem) says it expects the next 12 to 18 months to be tough on the building sector, with high competition in an environment characterised by declining numbers of new construction sites having already weighed on its profits in its year to end-December.

The group reported profit after tax slumped to R1.3m in its year to end-December, from R128.7m previously. Profit in the previous period had, however been boosted by an R81.7m tax credit for energy savings.

It said it had selectively implemented price increases of 5%-9% in January and February for bulk and bagged cement respectively, though most competitors were seeking to hold or gain market share, either delaying price increases or not increasing prices at all.

The market is expected to remain subdued, SepCem said, as reflected by the 12.7% decline in building plans passed for 2019, according to Stats SA data.

SepCem has a December year-end as a subsidiary of Dangote Cement, which controls 64% of the company.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Sephaku: Surviving while paying its debt aggressively

The company, much like the industry, is in survival mode at the moment as it tries to cut expenses wherever it can
Companies
4 months ago

Carbon tax pushes cement makers to raise prices

New tax will increase PPC’s costs for cement and lime by up to R120m a year
Companies
8 months ago

Sephaku will pass on carbon tax to customers as profits stall

The group’s SA cement business will raise prices by between 4% and 6%
Companies
8 months ago

Pakistan cement producers challenge SA import duties

Call for antidumping tariffs to be reversed
Companies
9 months ago

Most read

1.
Ninety One’s Du Toit unfazed by turmoil
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Bidvest profits dip as Comair takes a hit from SAA
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Nedbank misses earnings estimates
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Bidvest eyes more hygiene acquisitions
Companies / Industrials
5.
WATCH: How store expansion paid off for Shoprite
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Will the price gamble pay off for cement makers?

Companies

Sephaku’s earnings set to drop on low cement sales and flat prices

Companies / Industrials

Sephaku: Surviving while paying its debt aggressively

Companies / Investors Monthly

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.