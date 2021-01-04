Companies Labat eyes greener pastures after Covid-19 hit BL PREMIUM

Investment holding company Labat Africa says it is optimistic about its turnaround after Covid-19 hit its fuel business, and is pressing ahead with its expansion into the fast-growing market for medical cannabis.

The rollout of Cannafrica stores — which sell cannabidiol (CBD) products — is progressing well, Labat said on Monday. Four physical stores have opened since the end of August, with Labat intending to open a further 40 in 2021...