Labat Africa drops profit guidance as virus impacts linger

Investment holding company Labat Africa has withdrawn its five-year profit forecasts, including the projections it had for its current financial year to end-August 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is undergoing a turnaround as it seeks to get more exposure in the fast-growing cannabis industry.

It recently won a licence in Lesotho that allows it to trade in cannabis. Other recent deals that promise to expand Labat’s presence in the industry include the acquisition of CannAfrica, a cannabis education company, and the acquisition of Biodata, a medical research firm.

Labat joins a list of companies, including lender Nedbank and investment manager Quilter, that have withdrawn their guidance amid the fallout from the pandemic.