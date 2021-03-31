Companies / Industrials Barloworld may resume dividends The industrial conglomerate cut costs and sold loss-making assets in the six months to end-February BL PREMIUM

Barloworld, the industrial conglomerate with interests ranging from automotive to logistics, said on Wednesday it would consider the resumption of a dividend in the six months to end-February after cutting costs and selling loss-making assets.

Barloworld chose to withhold a dividend at the end of its financial year in 2020 as a precautionary measure amid uncertainty over how the fallout of Covid-19 would play out in various business units, which are currently being reviewed to unlock value...