Barloworld may resume dividends
The industrial conglomerate cut costs and sold loss-making assets in the six months to end-February
31 March 2021 - 18:29
Barloworld, the industrial conglomerate with interests ranging from automotive to logistics, said on Wednesday it would consider the resumption of a dividend in the six months to end-February after cutting costs and selling loss-making assets.
Barloworld chose to withhold a dividend at the end of its financial year in 2020 as a precautionary measure amid uncertainty over how the fallout of Covid-19 would play out in various business units, which are currently being reviewed to unlock value...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now