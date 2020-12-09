Companies / Industrials Barloworld in talks to sell motor retail unit The unit generated just over a quarter of group revenue — or R12.5bn — to end-September BL PREMIUM

Barloworld, which is in the process of paring back the diversified nature of its operations to focus on food procurement and earth-moving equipment, says its in talks to sell its car sales business.

The group has entered into discussions with NMI Durban South Motors (NMI-DSM), a joint venture of the Barloworld Group in which the group holds a 50% interest alongside the Akoo family, to dispose of its motor retail business as a going concern...