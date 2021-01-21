Companies / Industrials Barloworld sells its car sales business for almost R1bn Disposal is part of the company's strategy to transform itself by selling its logistics business and scaling down fleet operations BL PREMIUM

Barloworld, which is in the process of paring back the diversified nature of its operations to focus on food procurement and earth-moving equipment, is selling its car sales business for almost R1bn, it said on Thursday.

Barloworld announced in December that it was in talks to sell its motor retail business to associate company NMI Durban South Motors (NMI-DSM). ..