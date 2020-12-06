Barloworld not out to sell Avis yet despite Covid losses
06 December 2020 - 05:00
Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela says there isn't a "For Sale sign" at car rental and fleet operation Avis yet, but the business has had to cope with staff cuts and a downsizing of operations.
In an interview this week after the release of results for the year ended September 30, Sewela said while the group may consider reducing its interest in Avis or even its sale on a two- to three-year horizon, Barloworld's decision would be well considered as it was not hard-pressed to sell anything...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now