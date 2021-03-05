Mpact upbeat about 2021 after reporting record cash generation
Many customers prefer local suppliers due to Covid-19, the packaging group says
05 March 2021 - 08:50
UPDATED 07 March 2021 - 17:40
SA’s largest paper and plastics packaging group, Mpact, has received a boost from customers preferring local suppliers amid Covid-19, cutting debt more than a third due to record cash flows in its year to end-December.
The group is optimistic about 2021 in light of robust citrus crops and a rebound in containerboard prices, CEO Bruce Strong told Business Day...
