Mpact upbeat about 2021 after reporting record cash generation Many customers prefer local suppliers due to Covid-19, the packaging group says

SA’s largest paper and plastics packaging group, Mpact, has received a boost from customers preferring local suppliers amid Covid-19, cutting debt more than a third due to record cash flows in its year to end-December.

The group is optimistic about 2021 in light of robust citrus crops and a rebound in containerboard prices, CEO Bruce Strong told Business Day...