Liquor industry tells state it wants tax holiday

In a move that could widen SA’s huge tax shortfall, the country’s largest liquor producers, who have been prevented from trading for a third time since Covid-19 hit SA, say they should not be expected to pay taxes while the alcohol ban is in force.

The group, which includes household names such as Distell, KWV and Diageo, faces billions of rand in losses and has asked the government to defer the collection of taxes due to it. The SA Liquor Brand Owners Association (Salba) and Vinpro, which represents 2,500 wine farms, said paying tax is unaffordable when they are unable to sell their products. To compound the industry’s misery, the government has given no indication when sales might resume...