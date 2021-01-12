Companies COMPANY COMMENT This is how dire the ban on alcohol has been for retailers Massmart, owner of Makro and Game, estimated it lost R2.3bn in alcohol sales in the first ban and R1.1bn in the second ban BL PREMIUM

The need for social distancing took the fizz out of Black Friday for retailers, and things got much flatter after an alcohol sales ban was instituted towards the end of December.

The government has now banned alcohol sales for the third time in a bid to reduce alcohol-induced trauma cases in hospitals and the risk of illegal social gatherings. ..