Liquor industry asks to defer taxes again as long as alcohol ban is in place
Groups representing producers and sellers say they cannot afford to pay tax when they cannot sell their products
12 January 2021 - 18:47
In a move that could widen SA’s huge tax shortfall, the country’s largest liquor producers and exporters, including Distell, KWV and Diageo, have asked the government for taxes to be deferred until the alcohol sales ban ends.
The SA Liquor Brand Owners Association (Salba) and Vinpro, which represents 2,500 wine farms, put out a joint statement on Monday pointing out that the government has given no indication when the alcohol sales ban will end. It was unaffordable for them to pay tax when they are unable to sell their products, they said. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now