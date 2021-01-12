National Liquor industry asks to defer taxes again as long as alcohol ban is in place Groups representing producers and sellers say they cannot afford to pay tax when they cannot sell their products BL PREMIUM

In a move that could widen SA’s huge tax shortfall, the country’s largest liquor producers and exporters, including Distell, KWV and Diageo, have asked the government for taxes to be deferred until the alcohol sales ban ends.

The SA Liquor Brand Owners Association (Salba) and Vinpro, which represents 2,500 wine farms, put out a joint statement on Monday pointing out that the government has given no indication when the alcohol sales ban will end. It was unaffordable for them to pay tax when they are unable to sell their products, they said. ..