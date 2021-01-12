National Ban on liquor sales will kill many small craft breweries, warns association The Beer Association says 30% of local breweries have been forced to permanently shut their doors with the loss of 165,000 jobs BL PREMIUM

Many small businesses in the craft brewing sector will not survive an extended blanket ban on liquor sales, says the Beer Association of SA, an organisation that represents major producers.

A craft brewery, also known as a microbrewery, produces beer on a smaller scale and is often independently owned. There are only a few more than 200 craft breweries in SA with a 1% share of the local beer market. SA is the world’s 12th-largest beer producer, according to the association...