Ban on liquor sales will kill many small craft breweries, warns association
The Beer Association says 30% of local breweries have been forced to permanently shut their doors with the loss of 165,000 jobs
12 January 2021 - 23:55
Many small businesses in the craft brewing sector will not survive an extended blanket ban on liquor sales, says the Beer Association of SA, an organisation that represents major producers.
A craft brewery, also known as a microbrewery, produces beer on a smaller scale and is often independently owned. There are only a few more than 200 craft breweries in SA with a 1% share of the local beer market. SA is the world’s 12th-largest beer producer, according to the association...
