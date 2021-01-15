Companies / Industrials Bell Equipment rises more than 4% on potential delisting Bell is regarded as a natural takeover target now, but this is being thwarted by a complicated ownership structure BL PREMIUM

Bell Equipment, the listed industrial supplier of earth-moving and agricultural machinery, saw its share price climb more than 4% on Friday after chair Gary Bell said the company may be delisting.

Bell was founded by Gary Bell’s father, Irvine Bell, in 1954. Gary later became CEO then chair. He is also a director of IA Bell, a company that manages the Bell family’s wealth...