Bell Equipment looks to end relationship with US shareholder John Deere IA Bell, which controls the Bell family's wealth, will own more than 70% of the earth-moving equipment manufacturer

The share price of Bell Equipment, the maker of earth-moving equipment, surged nearly 30% after it said it will sever its two decades-long ties with American multinational John Deere, as it looks to focus on its own products and return to former glories.

Bell Equipment said that based on changes in the “operating environment of both companies”, the pair had agreed to end their relationship over the next two and half years.