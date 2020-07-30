COMPANY COMMENT
Why does Bell’s board hold so few shares in the company?
Of Bell’s 95.6-million shares, 9.25% are owned by chair Gary Bell, while other directors hold a cumulative 0.007% of the company
30 July 2020 - 15:25
One of SA’s oldest listed industrial groups, Bell Equipment, needs to be more transparent with its shareholders, especially minorities.
The company was scolded at its AGM held earlier in July by some of its US-based investors who wanted to know why Bell’s board and management held very few shares in the company personally.
