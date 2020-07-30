Companies COMPANY COMMENT Why does Bell’s board hold so few shares in the company? Of Bell’s 95.6-million shares, 9.25% are owned by chair Gary Bell, while other directors hold a cumulative 0.007% of the company BL PREMIUM

One of SA’s oldest listed industrial groups, Bell Equipment, needs to be more transparent with its shareholders, especially minorities.

The company was scolded at its AGM held earlier in July by some of its US-based investors who wanted to know why Bell’s board and management held very few shares in the company personally.