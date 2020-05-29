Companies / Industrials

Raubex holds on to dividend amid Covid-19 uncertainty

The infrastructure group is, however, optimistic about its order book, which rose about 26% to R10.14bn in its year to end-February

29 May 2020 - 10:02 karl gernetzky
Picture: SOWETAN

Infrastructure development group Raubex has opted to hold on to its dividend for its year to end-February, as the group braces for the effect of Covid-19.

The group, which has about 196-million shares in issue, paid a dividend of 22c previously, and is now pinning its hopes on the government following through with spending plans.

The group reported that its order book grew by more than a quarter to R10.14bn in its year to end-February.

“We have been encouraged by a substantial increase in tender activity observed in the second half of the year and are hopeful that the relevant state-owned enterprises will continue to adjudicate and award these contracts as a means to stimulate the South African economy and create jobs following the Covid-19 lockdown,” said CEO Rudolf Fourie.

“The conditions in the South African construction sector are expected to remain challenging in the short term and the group will be required to manage a number of issues, including the excess capacity being carried in anticipation of future contract awards, relatively low margin contracts in the current order book and the unpredictable impact of Covid-19,” the group said.

In morning trade on Friday the share price of Raubex was up 1.74% to R16.99, having fallen 29.18% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

