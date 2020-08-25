Companies / Industrials Covid-19 widens road for Imperial Logistics to expand in Africa Logistics and transport group tweaks its strategy to reach deeper into the continent BL PREMIUM

Imperial Logistics secured R6.2bn in new business in the financial year to June, up 11% on the previous year, as it expanded deeper into the rest of Africa where Covid-19 lockdown restrictions have been less restrictive than in SA.

The group has tweaked its strategy to sharpen its focus on the continent after the sale of its European shipping business, leaving it flush with R3.4bn that it is using to pursue its ambition of becoming Africa’s most profitable logistics provider. Of the new business secured by the company, R2bn is from SA while the rest of the continent brought in R1.7bn.