In logistics industry, just one infection is one too many
The group has a wide range of clients in the pharmaceutical, food production and retail sectors
12 April 2020 - 00:28
One of SA's largest logistics companies, JSE-listed Imperial Logistics, says its major focus currently is to protect the 7,000 staff in its local essential-services business from contracting Covid-19 as they distribute critical pharmaceutical and food supplies around the country.
The stakes are high because a positive Covid-19 test would not only have a devastating impact on the employee concerned, their family and community, but could also force a warehouse facility to close, which would disrupt supply chains.
