Imperial Logistics to up focus on Africa after European shipping disposal
The group aims to double its business in the rest of the continent, and sees opportunities due to Covid-19
06 May 2020 - 20:07
Imperial Logistics, whose trucks haul everything from fuel to beer, plans to double its business in the rest of Africa as part of strategic retooling to sharpen the transport group’s focus on the continent.
In an interview with Business Day, CEO Mohammed Akoojee said the company is exploring the continent for acquisitions in sectors including health care and consumer goods.
