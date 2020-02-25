Imperial searches for freight-management targets

Transport group Imperial Logistics expects to conclude the sale of its European shipping business by the end of June 2020 and turn its focus in entering the international freight industry, says CEO Mohammed Akoojee.

The company, which has bemoaned weak economic growth in SA, disposed of the struggling consumer packaged goods business in 2019.

An acquisition of a freight business will add freight management capability to its portfolio, Akoojee said.

Akoojee has previously said that buying a freight business was key to Imperial’s competitiveness. Speaking after the unbundling of listed automotive holding company Motus in 2018, he said Imperial’s peers and tier-one logistics groups had freight companies in their portfolios.

He said Imperial would build up the freight management capacity through acquisitions.

Imperial Logistics is ranked among the top 25 global third-party logistics providers, according to Armstrong & Associates, the US-based supply-chain consulting firm.

“(The acquisition of a freight business) is still a work in progress. We are looking at a few targets for acquisition. But we first want to exit the shipping business first,” Akoojee said on Tuesday.