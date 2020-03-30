Metair postpones dividend as Covid-19 hits profits
Battery group was due to pay 120c per share on April 20, but has delayed it until the release of interim results
Metair — which manufactures, distributes and sells batteries and automotive components — has withheld about R240m in dividends due to uncertainty over the Covid-19 virus.
The group was due to pay 120c per share for its year to end-December on April 20, but has delayed this until the release of its interim results, expected in August.
Metair said it believes it has the liquidity to survive the next few weeks, during which its operations will be hit by lockdown efforts.
The group expects headline earnings per share (Heps) for its half year to end-June to fall at least 20%, saying it expects to release a more detailed trading update in the next weeks.
Heps is a widely used profit measure in SA, stripping out exceptional items to give a better indication of underlying performance.
“The board would like to express its appreciation to all the governments in the geographical areas in which we operate who acted swiftly to contain the Covid-19 virus and implemented support measures for affected companies and employees,” the group said.