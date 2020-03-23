Métier cofounder Kenneth Capes appointed as CEO

Building and construction materials company Sephaku Holdings has appointed Kenneth Capes as CEO of its concrete subsidiary Métier with effect from April 1.

Capes cofounded Métier in 2007, and the mixed concrete group was acquired by Sephaku in 2013.

Capes joined the Sephaku board in 2013, and was the managing director of the subsidiary for eight years until March 2016, when he became executive director for group business development.

“His prowess in building materials and entrepreneurial flair enabled Métier to outperform its peers,” Sephaku said.

In morning trade on Monday Sephaku’s share price was down 1.39% to 71c, having lost 64.5% of its value over the past 12 months.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za