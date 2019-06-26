Companies / Industrials

Sephaku cuts debt and costs as economic downturn persists

The building and construction firm expects the economy’s growth to remain sluggish for up to two years

26 June 2019 - 19:49 Siseko Njobeni
Picture: 123RF/APICHART THODRAT
Picture: 123RF/APICHART THODRAT

Building and construction materials group Sephaku Holdings (SepHold) has cut debt and reduced expenses as it expects low demand for building materials in the next two years because of the sluggish economic growth.

“We expect the building materials’ demand to remain constrained due to the short-term challenges in stimulating the economy against the backdrop of high sovereign debt and loss-making state-owned entities,” SepHold CEO Lelau Mohuba said.

In the six months ended March, the company, which owns mixed concrete maker Métier, reduced expenses by R4.8m. The group said its target was to reduce expenses from the current R22.9m to R18.4m by the end of March 2020.

Métier had reduced its capital debt by R39.7m to R121.7m by March 31.

SepHold has cut debt by R1bn since the 2015 financial year.

“Our outlook for the next 12 to 24 months remains negative, anticipating anaemic growth unless the newly elected government urgently provides requisite impetus through pro-infrastructure investment policies.”

SepHold’s profit after tax was relatively flat at R44m while headline earnings per share increased from the previous 20.92c to 21.08c.

Meanwhile, SepHold said it would pass on the cost of SA’s new carbon tax to customers through higher prices. The tax on cement manufacturers for carbon emissions became effective on June 1.

Sephaku Cement will “increase prices by [between] 4% [and] 6% in July 2019 as per standard biannual increase and in line with carbon taxes,” the company said.

SepHold expects its carbon emissions tax to be between R35m and R40m per year.

The group’s shares were down 4.15% to close at R1.85. It has a market capitalisation of R385m. 

njobenis@businesslive.co.za

Sephaku will pass on carbon tax to customers as profits stall

The group’s SA cement business will raise prices by between 4% and 6%
Companies
11 hours ago

Pakistan cement producers challenge SA import duties

Call for antidumping tariffs to be reversed
Companies
1 month ago

Cement sales volumes slumped industrywide in 2018, Sephaku says

Building and construction materials group blames low economic growth for the drop
Companies
3 months ago

How cement imports are choking local producers

The Concrete Institute wants Itac to impose temporary restrictions on cement imports to allow recovery and to save jobs
Companies
4 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Sephaku embarks on cost-cutting drive

Companies / Industrials

Sephaku Cement defeats stiff competition to get back to black

Companies / Industrials

Sephaku profit cracks under competition pressure

Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.