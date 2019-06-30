Carbon tax pushes cement makers to raise prices

The JSE edged a little higher in cautious trade on Friday, while June was the best month for the bourse in more than a year
Putin is a ‘consistent and sincere’ conservative, yet in some areas he is more liberal than most European leaders, writes Leonid Bershidsky
Gauteng premier is expected to detail sectors where the provincial government will work in partnership with the private sector in a bid to create jobs
Opposition party says it will reveal information about the ‘dodgy cast of nominees’ the ANC has put forward to lead parliamentary committees
The German lender plans to hire 300 more relationship and investment managers
SA's trade balance reflects subdued domestic and international economic growth
The programme has been set up to facilitate two-way trade with the vibrant economies of the continent and will work with partners to increase investment, writes Tibor Nagy Jr
International calls for restraint to avoid a new deadly crackdown
Andile Phehlukwayo diagnoses the problem: Proteas did not adapt to playing a different team each match
The National Arts Festival of 2019 has more than 500 productions on the programme, including workshops, artist walkabouts, live art, music theatre, street performances and dance, writes Anton Krueger
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.