Tekkie Town founder slams Pepkor CEO over share scheme Outcome of inquiry into controversial scheme never saw the light of day, says Braam van Huyssteen

Braam van Huyssteen, the entrepreneur who sold the Tekkie Town footware chain and was left with worthless Steinhoff shares after the retailer’s collapse, has rebuked the CEO of Pepkor for not disclosing the findings of an inquiry into a controversial executive share ownership scheme that shielded directors from losses.

In a scathing open letter to Leon Lourens, Van Huyssteen said the group’s chairman, Jayendra Naidoo, “promised an inquiry through your attorneys. The outcome of this inquiry never saw the light of day”.