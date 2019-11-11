Companies / Industrials

ArcelorMittal to shut Saldanha steel operation

With more than 2,000 jobs on the line, the winding down will begin immediately and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2020

11 November 2019 - 10:01 karl gernetzky
UPDATED 11 November 2019 - 13:05
An ArcelorMittal plant. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
An ArcelorMittal plant. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

Africa’s largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal SA, which in July warned more than 2,000 jobs were on the line, said on Monday it has decided to put its Saldanha operation into care and maintenance.

The decision has been made after an operational review, with the group concluding that Saldanha has lost its structural competitive cost advantage, due mainly to high raw material costs and regulated prices.

The process of winding down Saldanha’s steel operations to a state of care and maintenance will begin immediately and is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2020, the company said.

The plant was commissioned in 1998 and has a capacity of about 1.2-million tons annually. It has 538 staff, according to ArcelorMittal's website.

Contractual domestic sales orders from Saldanha will now be fulfilled from the Vanderbijlpark Works, it said.

The group has previously said it was battling low selling prices, weak domestic demand and rising raw material costs. It was also facing expensive electricity, rail and port costs.

The group has about 12,000 employees, saying in July it was entering restructuring talks with employees, with more than 2,000 jobs on the line.

On Monday morning the company’s share price was unchanged at R1.71, having lost 49.51% in the year to date.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Jump in exports at ArcelorMittal SA fails to offset weak local demand

Steel sales in the quarter to end-September fell 3.7%, despite a 50.7% jump in exports during the period
Companies
4 days ago

ArcelorMittal accused of blackmailing Italy over steel mill

With more than 5,000 jobs at stake at EU’s biggest steel mill, Italy’s prime minister is meeting with Arcelor officials over the plant’s pollution ...
Companies
5 days ago

ArcelorMittal SA is caught between a rock and a hard place

The steelmaker may have no choice but to close some of its operations as the dire operational environment deals it blow after blow
Companies
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Struggling ArcelorMittal reviews viability of assets

Companies / Industrials

JAMIE CARR: Why Mondi is a diamond and ArcelorMittal is a dog

Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

Amsa's ageing mill is slowly paralysing industry in SA

Business

ArcelorMittal SA blames rising costs for hefty interim loss

Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.