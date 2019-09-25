Companies / Industrials Struggling ArcelorMittal reviews viability of assets The process might result in the closure of certain operating sites, plants and production areas, Africa’s largest steelmaker says BL PREMIUM

Africa’s largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal SA, which in July warned of potential job losses, is reviewing the operational and financial sustainability of some operating sites, plants and production facilities, it said on Wednesday.

The move follows its announcement that more than 2,000 jobs were on the line as it battled low selling prices, weak domestic demand and rising raw material costs.