Companies / Industrials Sasol joint CEOs step down over Lake Charles cost surge Bongani Nqwababa and Stephen Cornell will be replaced by Fleetwood Grobler, executive vice-president for chemicals BL PREMIUM

Sasol joint CEOs Bongani Nqwababa and Stephen Cornell have resigned due to cost overruns at the Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP) in the US, the chemicals company said on Monday.

The company’s share price jumped as much as 10% on Monday morning, with outgoing board chair Mandla Gantsho saying a “culture of fear” had prevented bad news about the project from being passed up the management chain.