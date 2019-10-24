PETER MAJOR: SA mining — from pygmy to powerhouse

I landed in SA on January 7 1982, after an almost four-day trip from my town of Kellogg, Idaho, home of the world’s richest, deepest silver mines.

And yet, those Idaho mines were mere pygmies compared to what I would find here.

Not that I was surprised — I’d done my homework. SA had been my passion since I watched the news in December 1967 of Christiaan Barnard’s amazing heart transplant operation.

That passion was further fuelled by the run in gold prices that began in 1971, and possibly more so in early 1974 by the movie Gold, with Roger Moore as the mine manager of a Buffelsfontein GM lookalike.

In 1980, SA’s market cap of listed mining companies was nearly 50% of the world total. Unbelievable today.

But in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s SA was Mission Control for mining. Almost every underground mining record that could be imagined seemed to have been set here. The statistics were staggering: more than 500,000 men worked on the gold mines alone, and 300,000 on other mines.

Astounding tunnelling and shaft-sinking records abounded and the rate of construction of new mines and mills, smelters, railroad sidings, ports, power plants and loading terminals seemed endless.

SA’s economy grew at over 5% a year in the 1950s and 1960s despite tepid world growth and weak commodity prices in general.

By 1982 the commodity boom of the 1970s had passed, but the industry here took the lower prices in its stride: 100 years of mining teaches you how to handle cycles.