Struggling Omnia can be turned around, new CEO insists Seelan Gobalsamy says the firm will use R2bn from rights offer to partly pay off debt

New Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy has prioritised stabilising the troubled company’s balance sheet, reviewing its different investments and ultimately developing a new growth strategy.

The insurance and investment industry veteran has a tough task ahead of him as he attempts to turn the struggling chemicals and fertiliser company Omnia Holdings around.