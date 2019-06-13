Omnia U-turn rattles investors

"It really is difficult to see how things can shift so quickly so as to force the company to make a 180° turn … Either they misunderstood their circumstances or they misrepresented it."

Saville says it was disappointing to sell out of the long-held Omnia position, but argues that a continued investment would be irresponsible: "We are a very patient investor, and are never flirtatious in our investments. But Omnia’s communication with the market should have been clear and unambiguous upfront."

Omnia’s about-turn on its capital needs may explain why long-term MD and latterly chair, Rod Humphris, has decided to retire after the September AGM. Humphris joined Omnia in 1982 and has spent 20 years on the board. He is also one of Omnia’s bigger individual shareholders, with 1.31% of the company’s stock.

In the wake of developments at agribusiness giant Tongaat Hulett — where the reality of the past financial performance appears to have been masked by some questionable accounting practices — there is heightened tension around conglomerate-type counters carrying burdensome debt loads.

To compound shareholder jitters, Omnia’s shock rights offer announcement at the end of May was disturbingly short on detail. When a company is trading strongly and the share price is buoyant it might be acceptable to fling out a reference to a huge rights issue. But when trading is brittle and investor sentiment rattled, it’s not the most prudent approach to leave the market speculating about the possible pitch price.

The irony is that Omnia was traditionally not a highly indebted entity.

As recently as 2017 the company was ungeared. But the next year, net debt increased to over R2.5bn, and then was increased markedly following the acquisition of Umongo Petroleum for R625m and Oro Agri for $85m, and construction of the first phase of a nitrophosphate plant at a cost of R670m. At the interim stage, interest-bearing net debt was close to R4.7bn, with the interest bill at R218m.

Since the end of the interim period the "geared as planned" scenario has clearly changed.

More detail will be released with the final results.

Meanwhile, one imagines Omnia is engaging with key shareholders to garner support for a rights issue that is hopefully not destructively dilutive, and perhaps, considering the circumstances, even to secure an underwriter for the new share placement.

The other big question is whether the market still shares the Omnia executives’ belief that the acquisitions of Umongo and Oro — punted as a means to remove some of that pesky cyclicality from Omnia’s earnings — are still key to future strategy or even smart.

Oro, in particular, will be key to generating future cash flows that will reduce gearing even further after the envisaged rights offer. On paper, Oro, which specialises in green biological solutions globally, is harnessing a growing niche.

The nitrophosphate plant should also help reinforce margins in Omnia’s agricultural division over the longer term.