Omnia misled investors on rights issue, says analyst

Amid talks with lenders, Omnia said in April that “there is no requirement for any unscheduled repayment or recapitalisation”. But on Thursday it said it planned to raise R2bn in new equity.

“The process with the principal debt providers is still ongoing and is progressing well,” it said. “As part of this process, Omnia has determined that it is prudent to reduce its overall gearing.” This would require a rights offer to shareholders of R2bn. Further details would be provided when the company’s financial results are published in late June.

Independent analyst Anthony Clark, of Small Talk Daily, on Friday referred to Omnia’s share price rally of more than 16% on April 23, the day it said there would be no need for recapitalisation to reduce its debt “as the market was relieved that a major equity raise was not being considered”.

“Now … Omnia, its bankers and brokers change their minds and the share price falls sharply as they announced the R2bn equity raise with no price and no timeline. This will just lead to the uncertainty regarding a rights issue value,” Clark said.

He said Omnia’s share price was likely to weaken further “as investors and the market have been misled by the April 23 Sens statement and I would call for an immediate JSE investigation into the company and its bankers’ actions. They have broken trust and basically misled the market”.