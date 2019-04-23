Omnia surges on debt restructure plan

Shares in Omnia, which expects to report a loss for the year to March partly because of higher finance costs, surged 9% on Tuesday morning.

This was after the chemicals group said it was talking to lenders to restructure debt and ensure its “long-term sustainability”.

The share was trading at R54.50 shortly before midday on Tuesday.

In March, Omnia said it expected to report a headline loss of at least R134m for the year ended March, from headline earnings of R670m in the prior year. This was partly because of higher finance charges after the group increased debt to fund acquisitions and build a new plant.

Largely because of debt concerns, Omnia’s shares had fallen 41% in the year to date by the close of trade last week.