Mpact gains 11% on profit forecast

Packaging group Mpact rose 10.6% to R23.50 on Tuesday morning after it said its 2018 financial year earnings might be 20% higher than the prior year's.

JSE-listed companies are required to issue trading statements if they expect basic and headline earnings per share (HEPS) to differ by more than 20%. The better-managed companies issue “voluntary” trading statements even if their earnings are expected to be flat.

Mpact titled Tuesday's statement a voluntary trading, saying earnings “are unlikely to differ by 20% or more from the previous corresponding period”.