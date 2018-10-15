National

STRIKE ACTION

Plastics sector workers down tools over wages

Unions are demanding better pay and benefits

15 October 2018 - 17:22 Reuters
Numsa members and supporters gathered for a march in Newtown, Johannesburg. Picture: KABELO MOKOENA
Thousands of SA plastics sector workers began a strike on Monday over pay and benefits, halting operations at some companies, the union and firms said.

The workers, represented by the National Union of Metal Workers of SA (Numsa), are demanding the same rights as those in the engineering sector represented by the Metal and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the union members’ grievances included a reduction in the minimum wage from R40 to R20 per hour, lack of bonuses, as well as increased working hours without overtime pay.

Five unions, including Numsa and the United Association of SA, collectively represent about 30,000 workers in the plastics sector. Numsa represents 10,000 of the workers.

The SA plastics industry employs about 60,000 workers in companies across different sectors including paper and packaging as well as textiles.

Swan Plastics, a Durban-based pipe manufacturing business, said its operations had been put on hold. Other manufacturers said their operations had not been affected.

Paper and plastics packaging maker Mpact said it was still assessing the situation and could not comment at this stage.

The National Employers Association of SA (Neasa) and the Plastic Convertors Association of SA have called for the strike to be stopped.

A Neasa official, Jaco Swart, said a court challenge against the strike would be heard on Wednesday.

Reuters

