Companies / Industrials

Mondi shares jump after better than expected interim results

03 August 2018 - 10:51 Andries Mahlangu
Peter Oswald. Picture: SUPPLIED
Peter Oswald. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mondi’s shares jumped 7% on Friday after its interim results beat expectations.

Along with Investec, Mondi has Ltd and Plc shares trading on the JSE to meet historical requirements for JSE-listed companies to trade on the London Stock Exchange.

Mondi Plc shares gained 7.43% to R387.13 and Mondi Ltd shares rose 7% to R387.35 after it announced it was raising its interim dividend by 12.3% to 21.45 euro cents per share.

The paper and packaging group’s interim revenue grew 4% to €3.72bn in the six months to end-June courtesy of higher average selling prices and volume growth in containerboard and industrial bags, the company said in its results statement.

Its underlying profit jumped 25% to €630m from €503m in the matching period.

"We saw a strong operational performance across the pulp and paper businesses, with the exception of the extended shut at our Richards Bay mill," Mondi CEO Peter Oswald said in the results statement.

"In the first half of 2018, we completed a longer than anticipated annual maintenance shut at our Richards Bay mill, a maintenance shut at our Syktyvkar mill in Russia and smaller shuts at some of our other mills."

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Impala Platinum to cut 13,000 jobs in sweeping ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Gwede Mantashe accuses Impala of ‘arrogance’ over ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff hands in final report on falsified ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Gemfields site in Ethiopia is invaded, ransacked ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Transnet board had nothing to do with appointment ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

Mondi expands in Middle East via €24m purchase
Companies / Industrials

Why Mondi’s capex is set to pay off
Companies / Industrials

Mondi rewards investors with special dividend
Companies / Industrials

Mpact, Mondi and Nampak: Which to buy?
Money & Investing

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.