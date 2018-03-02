Mondi rewards investors with special dividend

Mondi plc shares shot more than 3% in early trade on the JSE on Friday after the paper, pulp and packaging group recommended a special dividend, citing strength in its financial position and confidence in its cash-generating capacity.

Shareholders will be rewarded with a special dividend of €1. That is in addition to an ordinary total dividend of €0.62 in the year to December, which was up 9% on the previous year.

The possibility of a special dividend had been on investors’ radar screens.