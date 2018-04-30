Mondi to buy Egyptian bag maker

Mondi is acquiring an Egyptian bag maker for about R360m, it announced on Monday morning.

Mondi said it had agreed to pay 510-million Egyptian pounds to turn privately owned National Company for Paper Products and Import & Export (NPP) into a wholly owned subsidiary.

NPP operates a plant in Giza near Cairo and its revenue in 2017 was 577-million Egyptian pounds (about R404m).

"The acquisition of NPP complements our network of plants in the growing Middle East region and provides us with a leading position in Egypt to grow our business and better serve our customers," Mondi fibre packaging division CEO Erik Bouts said in Monday’s statement.