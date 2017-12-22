Companies / Industrials

Mondi to buy Finland’s Powerflute in deal worth more than R5bn

22 December 2017 - 10:44 Robert Laing
Mondi Kraft paper production. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mondi Kraft paper production. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mondi is acquiring Finnish pulp and paper mill operator Powerflute for €365m from Nordic Packaging and Container Holdings, the Johannesburg-and London-listed packaging group said on Friday.

"The acquisition of Powerflute supports our strategy of investing in high-quality packaging and paper assets," Mondi CEO Peter Oswald said in the statement.

Powerflute will be integrated into Mondi’s packaging paper business unit. The transaction remains subject to competition clearance and customary closing conditions, and is expected to completed in the first half of 2018.

Powerflute’s mill is located in Kuopio and has an annual production capacity of 285,000 tonnes of "fluting" — the middle liner of corrugated board used to cushion the contents of cardboard boxes.

"Powerflute’s premium semi-chemical fluting is sold to a diverse range of customers, primarily for packaging fresh fruit and vegetables, but also other end-uses such as electronics, chemicals and pharmaceuticals. Around half of the company’s production is sold in Europe, while the remainder is exported globally," Mondi said.

For the year to end-December 2017, Powerflute is expected to generate about €183m revenue and €42m earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Finland’s buzzing tech sector holds solutions to many of SA’s problems

Finland’s trade minister says SA could be a springboard for Finnish companies into the rest of Africa
Companies
17 days ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Mondi

Franscois Mulock-Houwer from Rezco talks to Business Day TV about Mondi
Markets
9 days ago

Why Sappi bought speciality paper business in Europe

The company wants to reduce dependence on traditional graphic paper
Companies
17 days ago

Sappi still a good deal on paper

It takes nerve to embark on the radical repositioning of a business. Sappi did just that
Investing
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Wiese sells another large tranche of Shoprite ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
SAB's Castle Free falls foul of advertising ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Amplats close to completing $62m smelter in ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Companies owned by Steinhoff’s Jooste fend off ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Claims against Steinhoff uncover revolving tangle ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock pick — Mondi
Markets

Why Sappi bought speciality paper business in Europe
Companies / Industrials

Sappi still a good deal on paper
Investing / Investors Monthly

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.