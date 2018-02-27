WATCH: Stock picks — Berkshire Hathaway and Mondi

Markets

Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth chose Berkshire Hathaway as his stock pick of the day, while Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose Mondi.

Fisher calls Berkshire Hathaway a great business “as you are basically buying US Inc”. The company is involved in insurance, railways, energy, manufacturing, and more. It is a $500bn company whose share price just passed the $200 mark.

Duys says that Mondi is a combination of long- and short-term investments. It is “a good quality business with an excellent management and a very good capital of allocation record”.

The company also has a strong balance sheet, good cash conversion and good earnings quality.

